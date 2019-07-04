Elliot 'Pee-Wee' Stewart

Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
A native of Plaquemine, Elliot Stewart entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Visiting 6-8 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Plaquemine until religious services at 11 AM. Conducted by Rev. Joseph Jones, Pastor. Internment in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife Emily Jones Stewart, a brother, 3 foster sisters, brothers and sisters-in law, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019
