Elliott Christopher George died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at The Carpenter House. He was 39 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge, La. He graduated from McKinley Senior High School in 1997. Visiting at The Greater St. James Baptist Church, 1919 Arizona Street, 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Conducted by Pastor Rolan A. Glover. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survived by his paternal grandmother, Mrs. Nancy George, of Baton Rouge, La, a stepsister, Ruby Haney, of Oakland, Ca. Five aunts, Gloria Ruffin, Linda Johnson, Sandra Ruffin, all of Baton Rouge, La, Cheryl Ruffin, of Alexandria, Va and Ruby Butler, of Las Vegas, Nv. Five uncles, Danny (Linda) Ruffin, Jr., Richard Ruffin, Sr., Malcolm Ruffin, Phillip (Rose) Ruffin, Sr. and Dereck (Bridget) Ruffin, all of Baton Rouge, La. A God Brother, Robert Richard, of Baton Rouge, La, a niece and two nephews. A host of cousins, relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Amos George, Jr and Lillie Ruffin, maternal grandparents, Danny and Helen Ruffin, Sr, paternal grandfather, Amos George, Sr, two aunts, Clara Demer and Brendia Ruffin and a cousin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019