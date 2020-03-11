Elliott Dwayne Allen entered into eternal rest on March 8, 2020 at the age of 56. He was an Operator with Dow Chemical. Survived by his daughter, La'Keisha Weatherspoon; son, Joshua Allen; sister, Linda Allen Belliazere; brother, Greg Allen; grandchildren, Jamilah Ross, Makenzie and Kennedi Weatherspoon, Allan, Josh and Jeremy Belliazere and Devin and Dorian Allen. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 South River Rd., Brusly, LA. Dr. George C. Pierce officiating. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020