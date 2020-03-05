Elliott J. Darensbourg Jr.

Obituary
Elliott J. Darensbourg, Jr. entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by his wife, Linda D. Darensbourg; sons, Demond L. Darensbourg (Sherrell), Elliott J. Darensbourg, III, Demarkus D. Darensbourg and Christopher W. Darensbourg (Tanisha); sisters, Katherine D. O'Brien and Linda M. Darensbourg; brothers, Joseph G. Darensbourg and Randall M. Darensbourg; 14 grandchildren. Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk St., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Edward Chiffriller, SSJ officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
