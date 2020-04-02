Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

We would like to honor Ellis "Wayne" Freeman who passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Oschner Hospital in Kenner, LA at the age of 86. Wayne was born on March 13, 1934 in Tarkio, MO to William "Lloyd" and Olah Belle Courtney Freeman. Wayne was a US Air Force veteran. He worked at various missile sites and worked in the industrial sector as a superintendent on several projects throughout the US and Puerto Rico. After retiring, he started Freeman Transport Service hauling vehicles. Later in life he drove dump trucks for his son's business until the age of 80. When he was younger, the family enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing with him. In later years, his hobbies included fishing, frying fish, the VFW, dancing (he learned to dance in his 70's), cooking and having get-togethers. Wayne spent his recent days at the Veterans' Home where he enjoyed spending time with both old and new friends. We will always remember his joyful smile and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by 3 daughters, Janice Freeman Dreher and husband Frank, Julie Freeman, Judy Freeman Elias; 2 sons, Bill Freeman and wife Michelle, Paul Freeman; 11 grandchildren, Gregory Freeman, Heather Freeman Tureau and husband Justin, Sean Freeman, Eryc Lorino, Victor Lorino, Logan Dreher, Michael Atkinson, Victoria Elias, Helen Elias, Matthew Freeman, JP Freeman; 4 great grandchildren, Lily Freeman, Russell Freeman, Natalie Tureau and Jolie Tureau. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Freeman and grandson, Ryan Freeman. A private interment will take place. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Special thanks to Southeast Veterans Memorial Home for their care since December of 2017. Memorial donations may be made to the VFW.

