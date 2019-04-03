Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elma Landry Daigle, resident of Pierre Part and native of Paincourtville, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was 96. Elma is survived by her daughters, Ilar Daigle Mabile and Ilane Daigle Bernuchaux (Ivan); son, Thomas J. Daigle (Sherald); son in law, Lyle Blanchard; stepsister, Anita Breaux Mancuso; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrile A. Daigle, Jr.; parents, Leonard Landry and Stella D. Landry Breaux; daughter, Terry Blanchard; grandson, Ryan Blanchard; 3 step sisters; and a son in law, Herman J. Mabile. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part from 9 am until 12:45 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 1 pm. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Burke Daigle, Ivan Bernuchaux, Jr., Sammy Daigle, Tad Gauthreaux, Eric Gravois, and David Dugas. Funeral Home Ourso Funeral Home

3305 Hwy 70 South

Pierre Part , LA 70339

