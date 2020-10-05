Elma Lois Sanchez Mayeaux, a resident of Denham Springs, was born on June 6, 1943 into the loving home of Rev. and Mrs. Silas Sanchez and was ushered safe into the arms of Jesus on October 2, 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Gilbert Mayeaux and sons, Danny (Sharon) Mayeaux and Dale (Selena) Mayeaux. Step grandchildren, Charles (Debbie) Bussell, Sarah Bussell and fiancé Brad Rouse. Grandchildren; Seth (Kaitlyn) Mayeaux, Andrew Mayeaux, Caleb (Rebekah) Mayeaux and Ethan Mayeaux. Great grandchildren; Thomas, Dakota and Brooklyn Bussell and Jordan Harrington, Hailey Mayeaux, Brayden Tagliarino and Kameron Mayeaux and "adopted" grandchildren; Addison, Jackson, Andi and Alex Ables, and her brother, Paul (Kathy) Sanchez, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a charter member of the Denham Springs Bible Missionary Church and served in many capacities; Treasurer and Secretary for 38 years, Sunday School Teacher, Youth President and Missionary President. She was a faithful and sanctified lady and her godly influence, fervent prayers and bell-ringing testimony will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. Special thanks to her hospice caregivers; Ms. Ugonda, Ms. Kara, Ms. Sheila and all of the staff at Carpenter House Hospice for all of your good works. Her heart's desire and fervent prayer was for her family and friends to meet her in Heaven. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Friday, October 9, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Carter Cemetery, Springfield, LA. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.