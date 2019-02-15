Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elma Margaret Templet was born on April 27, 1924, in Brignac, Louisiana. She departed this earth on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Sorrento. She was a beautiful soul who was always an inspiration. She was one of the kindest souls ever known. She always opened her home and heart equally to anyone who was in search of family, food, friendship, love and life advice. She taught others how to love and be kind in a world that is lacking in loving kindness. She and her husband, John Kramer, were the owners of Kramer's Club, a well-known bar and dance hall in Sorrento in the sixties and seventies. She is survived by her sister, Lillian Norwood and her children, John Kramer, Jr. of Gonzales, LA, Dennis (Patty) Kramer of Guthrie, OK, Carolyn (Jim) Willson of Dunlap, TN, Patricia (Gerald) Wolfe of French Settlement, LA, and Donna Abbott of Sorrento, LA. She was the loving grandmother of 22, great grandmother of 52, and great-great grandmother of 29. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elton Dupuy, second husband of 43 years, John W. Kramer, Sr., and 3rd husband, Clarence Simoneaux. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Templet and Malvina Babin, brothers, Calvin, Clyde, and Solomon Templet. Sisters, Myrtle Bonneval, Rita Parker and Nita Templet. Her sons, William "Butch" Dupuy and Richard Carl Kramer. Her grandsons, Brian Kramer and Nathan Kramer. Her great grandchildren, William, Robbie, and Gracie Dupuy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16th from 8:00 am until 11:00 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. Anne Catholic Church in Sorrento with internment at Holy Rosary Cemetery in St. Amant. A special thank you to Pinnacle Hospice who took such great care of our loved one. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant. Elma Margaret Templet was born on April 27, 1924, in Brignac, Louisiana. She departed this earth on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Sorrento. She was a beautiful soul who was always an inspiration. She was one of the kindest souls ever known. She always opened her home and heart equally to anyone who was in search of family, food, friendship, love and life advice. She taught others how to love and be kind in a world that is lacking in loving kindness. She and her husband, John Kramer, were the owners of Kramer's Club, a well-known bar and dance hall in Sorrento in the sixties and seventies. She is survived by her sister, Lillian Norwood and her children, John Kramer, Jr. of Gonzales, LA, Dennis (Patty) Kramer of Guthrie, OK, Carolyn (Jim) Willson of Dunlap, TN, Patricia (Gerald) Wolfe of French Settlement, LA, and Donna Abbott of Sorrento, LA. She was the loving grandmother of 22, great grandmother of 52, and great-great grandmother of 29. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elton Dupuy, second husband of 43 years, John W. Kramer, Sr., and 3rd husband, Clarence Simoneaux. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Templet and Malvina Babin, brothers, Calvin, Clyde, and Solomon Templet. Sisters, Myrtle Bonneval, Rita Parker and Nita Templet. Her sons, William "Butch" Dupuy and Richard Carl Kramer. Her grandsons, Brian Kramer and Nathan Kramer. Her great grandchildren, William, Robbie, and Gracie Dupuy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16th from 8:00 am until 11:00 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. Anne Catholic Church in Sorrento with internment at Holy Rosary Cemetery in St. Amant. A special thank you to Pinnacle Hospice who took such great care of our loved one. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close