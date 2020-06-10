Elmer "Elmo" Ellestad, a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, went to his eternal home on Friday June 5, 2020. He was 42 years old. Elmo was a faithful member of Healing Place Church for several years, where he served as an Usher. He loved spending time with his family and making people laugh. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother, Pearlie Chandler; best friend, Stacy Jones Davis; brother, Paul Ellestad; two sisters, Shirley Ellestad and husband Andy Thompson, Sheila Ellestad; six nieces and nephews, Destiney, Caden, Braison, Amanda, Shannon and Hailey. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Friday June 12, 2020 from 5 pm until Celebration of Life Service at 7 pm, conducted by Rev. Carter LeBlanc. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

