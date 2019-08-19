Elmira 'Bird' Carter departed this life on August 16, 2019 at the age of 92 after a long illness. Services will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Visitation is from 9 – 11 and religious service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Services will be conducted by Rev. Perry Jones. The church address is 22911 Reames Road, Zachary, Louisiana 70791. Elmira leaves to cherish her memory her twin sister, Annie Carter of Zachary, La., four children all of Zachary, La. Three grandsons, eleven great grands and four great great grands and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Professions Services entrusted to Richardson's Funeral Home in Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019