Elmira Elizabeth Bumpers-Beal entered into eternal rest on January 12, 2020, at the age of 92. Survived by her daughters, Rose B. Mason and Regina B. Brown; sons, Wilfred L. Beal, Calvin E. Beal and Christopher L. Beal. Preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Beal. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Wesley United Methodist Church, 544 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Fredrick Sweetwyne officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020