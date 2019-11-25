Elmire "Claire" Lefebvre Bergeron passed away at her home in Port Allen on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 91. She was a native of Port Allen and spent some of her childhood in Cuba when her father worked in the Sugar Industry. Claire graduated from LSU with a BA, married her husband of 50 years, Belvin F. Bergeron and raised their family in Port Allen. Claire was an avid gardener. She loved cats and took in strays. She had a passion for assisting numerous charities, especially St. Jude. Visitation will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen, on Wednesday, November 27th, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Claire is survived by her children, Lynette Hebert and husband Joey, Debbie Schexnaildre and husband Allen, David Bergeron and wife Carla Spedale, Amy Terrell and husband Barry, Yvette Collins and husband Curtis, Brian Bergeron and wife Traci Wilson, and Brett Bergeron and wife Angie Gregoire; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Lefebvre; sisters-in-law, Emma Lee Pourciau Lefebvre, Gloria Bergeron McDaniel, Catherine "Kitty" Barbay Bergeron and bother-in-law, Gordon "Rev" Bergeron and wife Lorraine. Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Belvin F. Bergeron; parents, George R. Sr. and Marie Louise Gatz Lefebvre; brother, George "Zip" R. Lefebvre Jr.; grandchild, Dustin Bergeron. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Claire's caregivers, Ida, Rhonda, Eunice, Kandi, and Tierra; and a special friend, Kim Coye. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019