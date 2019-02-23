Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmo Boyd Burton. View Sign

Elmo was born in Shreveport on May 7, 1942 and passed away February 23, 2019 at the Crossing. He was 76. A longtime resident of Baton Rouge, he retired from Shell Chemical Geismar. He was past master of Central No.442 Masonic Lodge, and U.S. Air Force Veteran. Visitation will be Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home 11000 Florida Blvd. from 9 am until Masonic and religious services at 11 am in Rabenhorst funeral home chapel. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. Survived by his wife of 44 years Cheryl J. Burton; two daughters, Julie Burton Weigle and husband Bill and Jennifer Burton Lynn and husband Joe; son, David Glenn Burton; sisters, Cynthia Kennedy McGehee and husband Mike and Brenda Kennedy Kennedy and husband John; Seven grandchildren, Loren Burton, Myles Burton, Brett-Ashley Hammeral, Browyn Burton, Ethan Lynn, Eli Lynn, and Andrew Cockerham' three Great-grandchildren, August Burton, Levi Hammerl, and Knox Hammerl. Preceded in death by his parents Harry W. and Billie Boyd Kennedy. Pallbearers will be David Norwood, John Kennedy, Michael McGehee, Loren Burton, Myles Burton and John Wilson. Elmo was a devoted LSU fan and he enjoyed, hunting and fishing, especially at his farm in Silver Creek, MS. He loved spending quality time with his children, grandchildren and friends.

