Elmo Joseph Cannon, born in Galvez and resident of Prairieville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 79. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting and cutting hay. Elmo is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Michael Cannon; daughter, Shelley C. Floyd and husband, Todd; son, Michael J. Cannon and wife, Cherie; grandchildren, Aaron and Lauren Floyd, DJ, Eric, Hunter Armstrong, Michael Warrick; sisters, Nell Holton, Velma Garza, Annette Smitheart, Helen Castillo. Elmo is preceded in death by his parents, Olis and Ella Cannon and sister, Christine Sheets. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Galvez Pentecostal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Elmo's honor to a charity of your choice
