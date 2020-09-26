1/1
Elmo Joseph Cannon
Elmo Joseph Cannon, born in Galvez and resident of Prairieville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 79. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting and cutting hay. Elmo is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Michael Cannon; daughter, Shelley C. Floyd and husband, Todd; son, Michael J. Cannon and wife, Cherie; grandchildren, Aaron and Lauren Floyd, DJ, Eric, Hunter Armstrong, Michael Warrick; sisters, Nell Holton, Velma Garza, Annette Smitheart, Helen Castillo. Elmo is preceded in death by his parents, Olis and Ella Cannon and sister, Christine Sheets. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Galvez Pentecostal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Elmo's honor to a charity of your choice. To offer condolences to the family, please visits www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Perry & Mary Guillory
Friend
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
