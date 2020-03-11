Elmus Glen Corely, a resident of Watson, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, March 10 2020, at Ochsner of Baton Rouge, he was 72. He was owner of Corley Enterprises and operator of Bear Creek. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, March 14, 2020, beginning at 11:00am. Memorial services will be held at 1:00pm. He is survived by his daughter Debbie Corley, son, Jeff Corley and wife Lisa, brother Elton Corley and wife Pam, four grandchildren; Chase Corley, Corley Chutz, Bryce Corley, and Raegan Corley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Anita Corley. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020