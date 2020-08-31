Elmus "Moose" Marshall Addison, was a resident of Watson, passed away at the age of 88, on August 28, 2020. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and loved working in his yard. "Moose" as most knew him, was a retired electrician with many dedicated years of service to MMR and IBEW 995. He was born February 1, 1932 in Greensburg, LA to the late Charles and Thelma Addison. He had four siblings: A sister, Laverne Valentine, and preceded in death by brothers, James, Lavelle, and Raymond Addison. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth and two daughters, Sherri (Johnny) Spillman and Angie (Andy) Arceneaux. He had eight grandchildren that he loved dearly, Andrew, Layne, Zachary, Nicholas, Erica and Lauren Arceneaux, Jacob Spillman, and Amy S. Pinell. Great-grandchildren Savannah and Levi Spillman, Seth III, Aidan, Titan and Alani Pinell. The service will be held at his home church of Montpelier Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 1, by the Rev. Rusty Durand. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with service starting at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be Douglas Valentine and his grandsons. Church address is: 2241 St. Helena Ave. Montpelier.

