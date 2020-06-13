Elner Harrell Pierce, born October 24, 1926, entered into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father at the age of 93 on June 12, 2020. She and her husband, Amos, moved from North Louisiana to Napoleonville, La in 1959 and then to Plattenville, La. Where she remained until 2013 when she moved to Baton Rouge. During her tenure in South Louisiana she worked for Dr. Cox and Dr. Chaudoir in Napoleonville for over 30 years and was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Napoleonville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Amos McMillian Pierce, Sr.; son, Clyde N. Pierce; parents, Irene and Clyde Harrell and brothers Clyde (Pee Wee) Harrell and Louis Devon (Buddy) Harrell. She is survived by two sons, Louis Franklin Pierce and wife, Bonnie; Amos McMillian Pierce, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Renee Pierce; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be at First Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA at 10:30 a.m. on June 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund at First Baptist Church of Napoleonville, 4616 LA-308, Napoleonville, LA 70390. Serving the family is Church Funeral Services.

