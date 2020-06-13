Elner Harrell Pierce
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elner Harrell Pierce, born October 24, 1926, entered into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father at the age of 93 on June 12, 2020. She and her husband, Amos, moved from North Louisiana to Napoleonville, La in 1959 and then to Plattenville, La. Where she remained until 2013 when she moved to Baton Rouge. During her tenure in South Louisiana she worked for Dr. Cox and Dr. Chaudoir in Napoleonville for over 30 years and was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Napoleonville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Amos McMillian Pierce, Sr.; son, Clyde N. Pierce; parents, Irene and Clyde Harrell and brothers Clyde (Pee Wee) Harrell and Louis Devon (Buddy) Harrell. She is survived by two sons, Louis Franklin Pierce and wife, Bonnie; Amos McMillian Pierce, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Renee Pierce; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be at First Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA at 10:30 a.m. on June 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund at First Baptist Church of Napoleonville, 4616 LA-308, Napoleonville, LA 70390. Serving the family is Church Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Maw and Jack
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved