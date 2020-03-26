1947 - 2020 - Elnora Chapman Anderson, a retired Southern University System Executive Assistant with 38 years of service, a native of Woodville, Mississippi and a resident of Baton Rouge, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was 72 years old. Viewing at Greater King David Baptist Church on Friday, March 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family will be present between 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Viewing continues at the church on Saturday, March 28 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Audrey Bowman. Services limited to immediate family only and private interment following. She is survived by a daughter, Marcia Chapman McKenna (Glenn) and a son, Harold Wayne Chapman both of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Joyce Trask Young and Jacqueline Ann Trask of Baton Rouge and a brother, Major Lee Trask (Helen) of Baker; two granddaughters, Kourtney Marche' George of Los Angeles, CA and Vivien Cree Chapman of Atlanta, GA; a godchild, Kerri Patterson Earnest (Demara). Arrangements entrusted to Carney & Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020