Elnora Cummings Armstrong, 76, a native of St Francisville and resident of Ethel, transitioned from earth to reward on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Visitation 10am until 11am graveside service at Rosedown Baptist Church in St Francisville on Friday, June 26th, at 11am. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, three sons, Calvin Armstrong, George (Antisa) Armstrong, and Charles (Monica) Armstrong. One daughter, Deborah Irvine ((Tyrone, Sr.) Eleven grandchildren. Twenty two great grandchildren, five sisters, a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, LA. 225-683-5468.

