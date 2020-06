Or Copy this URL to Share

Elnora Kelly, a resident of Clinton, died Sun. June 14, 2020. She was 88. Visitation will be Sat. June 20 from 10am until service at 11am at New Hope B.C., 1405 Hwy 409, Slaughter. Family invitation only and mask are mandatory. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson F. H. of Clinton.

