Elnora Price Henderson departed this life on March 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation will be Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private ceremony following the visitation at 11:30 am. Pastor Fredrick Sweetwyne officiating. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters, Joyce Lawrence and Deborah Jefferson (Charles); a daughter in law, S. Yvette Henderson; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and special friends. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020