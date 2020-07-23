Elnora Zipporah Emese Hall Northern, a retired educator of 50 plus years, lifelong musician and humanitarian, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 84, a native of Selma, Alabama. Visitation on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA from 2:00 – 5:00 pm. Religious services on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Ethel, LA, visitation from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. To sign our guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website www.wilsonwooddalefh.com.