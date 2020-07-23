1/1
Elnora Zipporah Emese Hall Northern
1936 - 2020
Elnora Zipporah Emese Hall Northern, a retired educator of 50 plus years, lifelong musician and humanitarian, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 84, a native of Selma, Alabama. Visitation on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA from 2:00 – 5:00 pm. Religious services on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Ethel, LA, visitation from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. To sign our guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website www.wilsonwooddalefh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Baptist Church
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy, Mrs. Northern will surely be missed.
Helen Cook
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy!
Kimberly Cook-Collins
Acquaintance
