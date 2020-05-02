Elois Blackard Causey went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2020 at The Carpenters House of St. Joseph Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a native of Red Bay, AL and resident of Galvez, LA. Survived by five children and their spouses, Barry and Nona Causey, L. C. and Charlene Causey, Alton and Eva Causey, Lisa and Roger Babin, and Angie and Kevin Gautrea; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; sister, Elaine Brown; brother, Hoyt Blackard and his wife, Mary; sisters-in-law, Ethel Lee Ezell and Alice Blackard; and her dear sweet, loving friend, Stella May. Preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, Leo C. Causey; mother and father, Doyle and Julia Blackard; and two brothers, Louis and Sonny Blackard. Momma loved her family and friends dearly. The outdoors, flowers, and gardening were her passion. She was a member of Little Prairie Baptist Church. A graveside service was held at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. conducted by Pastor Nathan Luce. Pallbearers are Jake, Josh, and Jared Causey, Michael Nickens, Trennan O'Quin, Wolf Williamson, and honorary pallbearer, Jeff Robertson. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 5, 2020.