Elois Evelyn Davis, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, passed away at The Crossing on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 103. She graduated from Live Oak High School in 1933 as her class Valedictorian. Elois worked in retail at many department stores in Denham Springs including Beall's, Tru Vals, Kent's, and James Drug Store. She retired at age 94 as a sitter at Amite Baptist Church Nursery. She is survived by her children, Malcolm Davis and wife Jo Anne, and Glenda Fontenot and husband Mervin; grandchildren, Chris Tate, Teddi Broderick, Dane Davis, and Nancy Sanders; great-grandchildren, Chelsey, Trinity, Faith, Grace Tate, Emeri, Nic, Jackson, and Londyn Broderick, Drew, Abby, and Eli Davis, Joshua Carroll, and John Shelton; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Tate, and Griffin Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband, Simeon H. Davis; sons, Garrith Davis and Sidney Davis; and parents, Beckett and Lillian Dane Wesley. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Amite Baptist Church Cemetery.