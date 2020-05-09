Sister Elois Patricia Johnson was born in Slaughter, Louisiana to the late George and Annie Mae Alexander on September 17, 1942 and entered into rest with our Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Elois (Pat, as her friends knew her) was a generous and faithful servant of Christ, our Lord, and attended Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Clinton, LA. She moved to California in 1962, married George Johnson in 1966 then began her career as an elementary school educator. She excelled in that field for over 30 years then continued her love of education as a Sunday School teacher when she and George returned to Louisiana in 2005. She was involved in her community and determined to make a difference in the world as evident through her many charitable contributions and participation in church activities. She was excited to be a member of Friends United, an alumni group of cherished friends that has kept in touch since her 1960 graduation from Capitol High School. Pat leaves many family members and friends with fond memories, including her husband, George; sons, George, Gregory, (Terrence); daughters, Stephanie, (Kelli); granddaughters, Terran, Milan, Zemira; Grandsons, DaeShaun and Elson. A host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and precious friends.

