Service Information

Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge , LA 70802
(225)-372-7687

Visitation

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge , LA 70802

Visitation

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
715 East Boulevard

Mass of Christian Burial

11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
715 East Boulevard

Obituary

A lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Eloise Arbour Selig passed away peacefully on 23 November 2019. She cherished every moment of her nearly 94 years of life and was devoted to God, family and friends. She loved parties and especially delighted in getting on the dance floor. Her family is blessed and grateful to have had her in their lives. Eloise was born on December 8, 1925 to Sidney V. and Julia May Bahlinger Arbour in Baton Rouge. She shared a loving home with her parents and seven brothers and sisters and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and LSU. In 1947, she married Roland Neff Selig with whom she shared over 69 years of life together before his death in 2017. She was a devoted wife and mother, raising three sons and a daughter. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family and was a warm and gracious hostess. She loved shopping, especially with her sisters Virginia and Katherine, who were her closest friends. For many years, she worked part time at Kornmeyer's Furniture store. Eloise was an active member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, was on the original committee for production of River Road Recipes and contributed many recipes and ideas for the now famous cookbook. She was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Church and was devoted to the Catholic faith. "Nanny', as she was lovingly known to her family, is survived by her sister Sister Jane Louise Arbour C.S.J. of Wichita, KS; and children and their spouses: Roland N. Selig, Jr and Rebecca Regan Selig of Baton Rouge; Dr. C. Dennis Selig (Janet Owens Selig) of Gulfport and Biloxi, MS; Thomas J. Selig of Baton Rouge, LA; and Jane L. Selig Andre' and David Andre' of Shreveport, LA. "Nanny" adored her grandchildren, their spouses and her great-grandchildren: Robert M. Selig and Allison Burns Selig and daughters Eloise and Estelle of Baton Rouge, LA; Daniel O. Selig and Marielle Lapeyrouse Selig and daughter Margot of Jeanerette, LA; James R. Selig and Kristin LeBoeuf Selig, daughter Violet and son James of Diamondhead, MS; Melanie Selig Favazza and Dr. Alex Favazza and their son Tripp of Dover, NH; Ashley Selig Moock and Nicholas Moock, son Fletcher and daughter Lorelei of Reserve, LA; Jeffery P. Selig and Ashley Latiolais Selig of Youngsville, LA; Andrew J. Andre' and Alicia Jamroz Andre', son Alexander and daughter Becca of Bossier City, LA; and Austin G. Andre' of Shreveport, LA. Visitations will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home 825 Government St. on Sunday, 1 December 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday, 2 December 2019, from 10 am to 11 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church 715 East Boulevard. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Burial with a gravesite service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be made to St. Joseph's Academy, 3080 Kleinert Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808; Catholic High School, 855 Hearthstone Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70808; or St. Agnes Catholic Church, 715 East Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Burial with a gravesite service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be made to St. Joseph's Academy, 3080 Kleinert Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808; Catholic High School, 855 Hearthstone Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70808; or St. Agnes Catholic Church, 715 East Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Nov. 27, 2019

