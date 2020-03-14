|
Eloise Farris Persac, Ouise as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, passed away at home on March 14, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert Joseph Persac Sr., her parents, George Elias and Zula Ellis Farris, her sister, Sr. Mary Ann Farris CSJ, and her aunt and godmother, Mary Ellis. She is survived by: her 7 children and their spouses: Lynne and Frank Boggs, Rob and Barbara Persac, Mary Ann and Frank Henchy, Renee and Jimmy Lindsey, Allison and Jimmy Renfrow, Beth Persac and Lisa Collins, Cindy and Bill Bozeman. 15 grandchildren: David Boggs (Karli), Laura Boggs Courville (Alex), Joseph Persac, Nicholas Persac (Victoria Yu), Patrick Henchy (Rebecca), Alexandra Henchy Anderson (Kyle), Christian Lindsey (Rebecca), Jonathan Lindsey (Lindsey), Camille Lindsey, Philip Renfrow (Sarah), Catherine Renfrow Johnson (Austin), Adrienne Renfrow Sanders (Jeremy), Emily Bozeman, Rachel Bozeman, and Thomas Bozeman. 8 great grandchildren: Caroline Boggs, Grace Boggs, Collin Courville, Mathew Henchy, William Henchy, Emerson Renfrow, Audrey Renfrow, and James Sanders. She was awaiting the birth of Bridget Courville and William Johnson. Sister and brothers: Margaret Farris Bayhi (Buck predeceased), Anthony E. "Tinker" Farris (Rita), George "G.E." Farris (Julia), her sister in-law Genevieve Persac, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and LSU. She retired from St. Thomas More Catholic School after teaching kindergarten for 25 years. Visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home on Jefferson Highway on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm celebrated by her nephew, the Rev. Jeffrey Bayhi. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Metanoia Manor, P.O. Box,832, Brusly, Louisiana 70719 or Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, 17560 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70817. The family wishes to thank Audubon Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020