Eloise Melton passed away peacefully at the age of 68, on Monday July 27, 2020 at the North Oaks Hospital. Visitation FAMILY ONLY per family request, Friday, July 31,2020, from 12:30 pm until Religious Service at 1:00 pm, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Greensburg, La. Officiating Minster Percy McGee, Interment Black Creek Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted MJR Friendly Service.

