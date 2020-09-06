1/1
Eloise Ruth Hornsby Wales
1931 - 2020
Eloise Ruth Hornsby Wales was born January 7, 1931 in Grangeville, LA to Ernest and Gladys Wiggins Hornsby. She departed this life on September 5, 2020 in Amite, LA at 89 years old. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Greensburg, LA. She was a faithful servant to her church family and community. She was very well known for her famous pots of chicken and dumplings and long lemon cake. It was a great blessing to her to see people enjoy her cooking. Eloise is survived by her daughters, Deborah Lynn McElroy, Lafayette, LA, and Sherry Estes (Vince), Kentwood, LA; her 9 grandchildren, Scott McElroy, Stephen McElroy, T. J. Chandler, Joseph Brabham (Mallory), Adam Chandler (Riley), Monica Estes, Beth Chandler, Roseanne Needham, and Bryson Lee. She had 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Theresa and Lucy Hornsby. Eloise is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dowling "Nookie" Wales; her parents; 3 brothers, Eugene, Lawrence, and Bobby Hornsby; and a sister-in-law, Arvie Hornsby. Visitation at First Baptist Church of Greensburg from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Shawn Ostoj. Interment Wales Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

September 6, 2020
I am sorry to hear that Ms. Eloise has passed away!
Wayne Measows
September 6, 2020
Prayers for Mrs. Eloise's family. I have many wonderful memories of Mrs. Eloise growing up in Greensburg.
Love,
Denise Holland Lee
Denise Lee
September 5, 2020
Prayers for the family. Eloise was such a dear friend to our family. She always ask about our kids &grands. She did so much for so many people & her church. Such a sweet Christian, strong willed lady. You will be missed dear. Butch & Jeanne Hanson.


Jeanne Hanson
