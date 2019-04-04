Eloise S. Hardy entered the kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 8:52 a.m. at the Butterfly Wing, Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was 78 years old. She was a lifelong resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana. She leaves to cherish her memories Martha Jean (Charles) Duncan and Mary (Robert) Gilmore of St. Francisville, LA; Betty (John) Davis and Michael (Evelyn) Jarvis of Baton Rouge, LA; Joe (Victoria) Hardy Jr of Clinton, LA.; a God daughter, Carla (Richard) Evans; a sister, Annie Mae Hilliard; an aunt Mattie Williams, Sister- in Law, Audrey Pate, Lillie Barton, Sallie (Robert) Brooks, Edna (Dennis) Bell, Theresa Hughes, Frankie Hardy, and Dianne Berry; Brother-in-Laws, James (Betty) Hardy Sr., Sylvester Berry, and Eddie (Patricia) Berry. Visiting at St. Francisville Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9: 00 AM until funeral services at 11:00 AM at Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church conducted by Prophet Milton Coats. Interment in Rosedown Baptist Church Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise S. Hardy.
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA 70775
(225) 635-3493
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019