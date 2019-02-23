Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Woods. View Sign

Eloise Woods was known for her devotion to God, love of family, and joy found from being outside in her garden. Mrs. Woods, 89, passed away Thursday February 21, 2019. Eloise had just celebrated her 89th birthday with her family by her side, the day before her death. Eloise was born on February 20, 1930 in Hushpuckena, MS. She studied Horticulture at Mississippi State, while also playing the saxophone in the Maroon Band. Eloise was married to WD Woods, and had four children. She resided in Tulsa, Oklahoma until 1998 when she moved to Gonzales, LA. Visitation will be held at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 West New River St., Gonzales, LA, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until service at 5:00 pm. Burial will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Eloise is survived by two children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Her surviving children, their spouses, and grandchildren are: Marilyn Breaux, her husband, Dr. Joseph Breaux, their son, Peter Breaux, and their daughter, Christine Husni; Peggy Pearman, her son, Cole Pearman, and her daughter, Shelby Pearman; Grandchildren Jake Woods, Megan Woods, Rachel Woods, and Grace Woods. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, James Albert Sharp and Fannie Mae Sharp; her sons Eddie Woods and Raymond Woods; and her siblings Kathleen Jones, Mabel Evick, James Albert "Jimmy" Sharp II, and David Sharp.

426 West New River Street

Gonzales , LA 70737

