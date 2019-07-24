Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elouise Dickerson Campbell. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church 2093 Chapel Drive Summit , MS View Map Send Flowers Service 12:00 PM Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church 2093 Chapel Drive Summit , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elouise Dickerson Campbell, 89, went home to be with her Lord on July 21 at her residence in Oakwood Village Assisted Living, Zachary, Louisiana. Elouise was born to Della (Johnston) and Sidney Dickerson on January 28, 1930 in Johnston Station, Mississippi, the seventh of eight children. The Celebration of her Life will be held at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit, Mississippi on Saturday, July 27th. Visitation will be at 10 am followed by the service at 12 pm. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Wayne Campbell; brothers, Fulton (Tootles) Dickerson, Gordon (Billy Faye) Dickerson, Milton Dickerson, and Felton Dickerson; sisters, Donald (Elbert) Yarborough, Martha (Grady) Jackson, and Jeannie Robertson; Richard's parents, Annie Marion (Youngblood) and James Campbell; and in-laws, Jim and Marjorie Campbell, Harding Coid and Laura and Jack Birdsong. She is survived by her children, Sylvia (Byron) Jackson of Baker, Louisiana; Sid (Lynn) Campbell of Montgomery, Texas; Danny (Robbie) Campbell of Midland, Texas; and Tom (Brynn) Campbell of Montgomery, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren, Dean (Cristina) Jackson of Nashville, Tennessee; Kevin (Lena) Jackson, Ava, Nora, Eli, Blake, and Luke of Mobile, Alabama; Kara Blackmon, Hannah, Christian, and Kaitlynn of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Luke (Lanie) Blackmon of Carthage, Texas; Melissa (Alan) Dawson, Ryan, and Andrew of Houston, Texas; Rachel (Garrett) Black and Hollis of Midland, Texas; Rebekah (Kevin) McIlwain of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Cole, Kyley, and Caleb Campbell of Montgomery, Texas; as well as Richard's brother, Don (Loretta) Campbell of Mobile, Alabama; sister, Priscilla Coid of Mobile, Alabama; brother-in-law, Wayne (Nell) Robertson of Zachary, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers with her grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be sent to Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church at 2093 Chapel Drive, Summit, Mississippi, 39666; Blackwater United Methodist Church at 10000 Blackwater Road, Baker, Louisiana, 70714; or Hospice of Baton Rouge at 3600 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806. Elouise D. Campbell 's family would like to Thank the Sitters of Lenore London Services ,Oakwood Village Assisted Living In Zachary LA and Hospice Of Baton Rouge for their help during the passing of their Mom. Share condolences at Elouise Dickerson Campbell, 89, went home to be with her Lord on July 21 at her residence in Oakwood Village Assisted Living, Zachary, Louisiana. Elouise was born to Della (Johnston) and Sidney Dickerson on January 28, 1930 in Johnston Station, Mississippi, the seventh of eight children. The Celebration of her Life will be held at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit, Mississippi on Saturday, July 27th. Visitation will be at 10 am followed by the service at 12 pm. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Wayne Campbell; brothers, Fulton (Tootles) Dickerson, Gordon (Billy Faye) Dickerson, Milton Dickerson, and Felton Dickerson; sisters, Donald (Elbert) Yarborough, Martha (Grady) Jackson, and Jeannie Robertson; Richard's parents, Annie Marion (Youngblood) and James Campbell; and in-laws, Jim and Marjorie Campbell, Harding Coid and Laura and Jack Birdsong. She is survived by her children, Sylvia (Byron) Jackson of Baker, Louisiana; Sid (Lynn) Campbell of Montgomery, Texas; Danny (Robbie) Campbell of Midland, Texas; and Tom (Brynn) Campbell of Montgomery, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren, Dean (Cristina) Jackson of Nashville, Tennessee; Kevin (Lena) Jackson, Ava, Nora, Eli, Blake, and Luke of Mobile, Alabama; Kara Blackmon, Hannah, Christian, and Kaitlynn of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Luke (Lanie) Blackmon of Carthage, Texas; Melissa (Alan) Dawson, Ryan, and Andrew of Houston, Texas; Rachel (Garrett) Black and Hollis of Midland, Texas; Rebekah (Kevin) McIlwain of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Cole, Kyley, and Caleb Campbell of Montgomery, Texas; as well as Richard's brother, Don (Loretta) Campbell of Mobile, Alabama; sister, Priscilla Coid of Mobile, Alabama; brother-in-law, Wayne (Nell) Robertson of Zachary, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers with her grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be sent to Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church at 2093 Chapel Drive, Summit, Mississippi, 39666; Blackwater United Methodist Church at 10000 Blackwater Road, Baker, Louisiana, 70714; or Hospice of Baton Rouge at 3600 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806. Elouise D. Campbell 's family would like to Thank the Sitters of Lenore London Services ,Oakwood Village Assisted Living In Zachary LA and Hospice Of Baton Rouge for their help during the passing of their Mom. Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close