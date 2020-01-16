Elouise Henderson Brown, 75, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at New Morning Star Baptist Church, 103 Lily St., Labadieville, LA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020