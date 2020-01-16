Elouise Henderson Brown

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Morning Star Baptist Church
103 Lily St
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
New Morning Star Baptist Church
103 Lily St.
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Elouise Henderson Brown, 75, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at New Morning Star Baptist Church, 103 Lily St., Labadieville, LA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
