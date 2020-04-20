Elouise Holloway Cheatham, 77, departed this life on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux, LA. No public service will be conducted. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Phillip Baptist Church Cemetery in Labadieville, LA at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020.