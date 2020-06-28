Elouise Jarrell Lane peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, June 22, 2020. Elouise was born to the union of Fate and Corine Jarrell on May 19, 1949, in Clinton LA. Shortly after graduating from East Feliciana High School in 1967, Elouise moved to Baton Rouge. For many years, prior to her illness, Elouise was a Special Education teacher at Broadmoor High School. As a faithful and active member of United Believers Baptist Church, Elouise served as the president of its usher board and a member of the Sensational Seniors Ministry. Elouise was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Corine Jarrell, her son Terry Brown, five sisters, Bertha Lee Jarrell, Hannah Allen, Hattie Ingram, Idell Ross, and Bonnie Jarrell and one brother, Monroe Jarrell. She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved and devoted son, Timothy Owen Jarrell (Sara); sisters, JoAnn Lanouxi (Edward), Willie B. Simms, and brother Joe Young Williams (Betty); grandchildren Christine Jarrell, Sergeant Christopher Jarrell, Amaya Carter, Deston Alaniz, and Timothy Jarrell, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Homegoing services will be held at United Believers Baptist Church, 8837 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 12:00 noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. continuing until service time. Masks or facial coverings are required. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA.

