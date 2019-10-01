Elouise Marie Gautreau, passed away on the evening of September 27, 2019, at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge. She was surrounded by her mother, father, and three sisters as she took her last breath. She was only 16 days old. She was born on September 11, 2019, in Baton Rouge, to Dathan and Kara Gautreau of Prairieville. She was survived by her three sisters, Taylor, Addie, and Anniston. Her paternal grandparents are Kevin Gautreau and Leah Grass. Her maternal grandparents are LaDonna and Dean Schexnyder. Her life is an example of unwavering faith in God and His goodness. Her strength, as she fought to live, has brought so many together, and has impacted a countless number of people who prayed and followed along on her short journey. She was loved deeply, and every moment of her life was cherished and will not be forgotten. It should be said of her, she was not robbed of life, and she did exactly what God sent her to do. Funeral services will be held at Fellowship Church in Prairieville, Louisiana, on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019