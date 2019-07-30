Elphage "Preacher" J. Savoy, passed away on July 29, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a native and resident of St. Amant, LA. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from LA. DOTD and F.G. Sullivan. Visiting will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, conducted by Father Joshua Johnson. Entombment in Holy Rosary Mausoleum. He is survived by his six children, Keith (Barbara) Savoy, Bonnie (Gene) Ulmer, Kathlyn (Brett) Babin, Byron Savoy, Shelby (Dianne) Savoy, and Sheila (Chet) Braud; his grandchildren, Austin Savoy, Chase (Lindsay) Savoy, Taylor (Jalea) Savoy, Tyler (Briana) Savoy, Katie Babin, Wyatt (Catherine) Neusetzer, and Micale Braud; his great-grandchildren, Lathan and Noelle Savoy; his step grandchildren, Michael (Ashlie) Babin, and Breanna Hebert; and 5 step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frieda Accardo Savoy; infant daughter, Angela Savoy, his parents, Leo and Artemise Bourgeois Savoy; his brothers, George and Leon Savoy, and his sisters, Verba Vicknair and Marjorie Gautreau. A special thank you to the staff and residents of Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehab and Ascension Funeral Home. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019