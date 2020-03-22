Ms. Elsie Arnold, a native and resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 84. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Verasmende and Vicky Condalary; son-in-law, Derrick Condalary; grand-daughters, Maegan Condalary and Mallory Condlary; sister, Johnnie Morgan and brother, Edwin E. Graves. Preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester M. Arnold; mother, Eula B. Graves; father, Walter L. Graves; brothers, Charles Graves, Robert G. Graves and grand-daughter, Michelle Diana Verasmende. A private family graveside service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020