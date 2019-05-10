Elsie Barthel Kirby, a native of St. Gabriel and a resident of Clinton, passed away at age 97 on Wednesday May 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Dennis) Tweedy of Clinton, LA, and Lauret Leonard of Clinton, LA; her son LH (Peggy) Kirby of Clinton, LA; daughter-in-law Cheryl Kirby of Clinton, LA; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband Lyman L. Kirby Sr.; parents Henry and Cora Barthel; son Lyman Kirby Jr.; son-in-law Blake Leonard; two sisters; and one brother. Visitation is scheduled at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government, on Monday May 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume Tuesday May 14, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd, from 10:00 am- 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Bayhi, will follow at 11:00 am. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park to follow service. In lieu of flowers , please make donations to the . The family would also like to thank Elsie's caregivers: Peggy Kirby, Eva Cline, Clarity Hospice aid Michelle Spears and nurses Alisha and Blair.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 14, 2019