Elsie Detillier Levet passed away on May 2, 2020, at The Crossing Hospice in Baton, LA. A resident of Lutcher for the first 83 years of her life, she had made Gonzales her home for the last 4 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 64 years, John T. Levet. She is survived by her four children, and their spouses--Leslie Levet, Lana Tramonte and husband, Wayne, Sally Edwards and husband, Donnie, and John C. Levet and wife, Veronica; by her four grandchildren and their spouses--Lauren Waldo, Alexander Waldo, Lacie Matherne and husband, Blake, Zachary Edwards and Sara; and a large number of nieces and nephews whom she cherished. She was also preceded in death by her parents, the late Alcee E. Detillier and Marguerite Arabie Detillier, and eight brothers and sisters: Thelma DeJean, Shirley Borello, Jeannette, Charles, Archie, Dudley, Percy, and Lynn Detillier. She was past president of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 5852, and was a member of St. Ann's Altar Society, St. James Historical Society, and the St. James Senior Center. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Paulina, LA, on May 5, 2020. The Family wishes to thank the staff of Azalea Estates Living Facility, Bridgeway Hospice, and The Crossing Hospice for the wonderful care extended to our mother. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the family guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 3 to May 5, 2020.