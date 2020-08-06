1/1
Elsie Jean Bass Picard
1935 - 2020
Elsie Jean Bass Picard, 84 years old, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on November 18, 1935, born to Mattie and Larkin Bass, in Jena, Louisiana. She loved to spend time with her grandkids and enjoyed cooking. She always had a meal ready anytime someone came over and sent food home with everyone. She loved taking road trips with her family. Jean is survived by her daughters, Lisa P. Benson and husband, William, and Theresa P. Cress and husband, John; son, James Brian Picard and wife Lisa; three grandchildren, Brandi Schmidt and husband, Michael, Reagan Cress, and Jacqueline Powers; three great grandchildren, Brendon Stafford, Landon and Hollis Schmidt; three step grandchildren, Blake, Brannon and April McGraw; four step great-grandchildren, Blakely McGraw, Jake LaLonde, Jr., Branson and Brock McGraw; sister, Helen Brignac; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Willie James Picard; her parents; grandson, Joel Stafford; a great granddaughter Chassity Stafford; and sister, Gladys Brignac. Serving as pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Reagan Cress and Jacqueline Powers, along with, William Benson, and Brannon McGraw. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am, officiated by Reverend Jeff Lee. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and while attending the graveside service. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
