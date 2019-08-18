Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Marie Brown. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 3508 Louisiana Hwy. 78 Livonia , LA 70755 (225)-637-2370 Send Flowers Obituary

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16. Elsie Marie Brown 89, born August 6, 1930, A resident of Livonia passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. She was retired school bus driver for Livonia High School, taught children's classes at St. Francis Catholic Church, for many years, loved taxidermy work and loved baking wedding cakes to bless her family members. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, grandmother and a friend to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Joe Henry Brown. Together they led their family in love setting an amazing example of God's love and charitable hearts. She is survived by her children Linda Nolan, Charles Brown (Jo Ellen), John Allen Brown (Mona) and Brenda Brown. Grandchildren, Shane Armond (Melissa), Clint Armond (Phyllis), Rhoama Speights (Lesley), Gabrielle Drum, Caleb Brown (Susana), Meredith Schiro, Malana Devall (Eric), John Brown, Billy Brown, Galen Graffia (Brian) and Tana Jewell. Twenty-three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Agustine and Vivian Mobile, son Dale Brown, son in law John Paul Nolan and grandson Donnie Miletello. Pallbearers will be Shane Armond, Clint Armond, Caleb Brown, John Brown, Billy Brown and Brian Graffia. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Brown, John Allen Brown, Dudley Mobile and Curtis Mobile. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Livonia from 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 10:00 am. Entombment in her church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16. Elsie Marie Brown 89, born August 6, 1930, A resident of Livonia passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. She was retired school bus driver for Livonia High School, taught children's classes at St. Francis Catholic Church, for many years, loved taxidermy work and loved baking wedding cakes to bless her family members. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, grandmother and a friend to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Joe Henry Brown. Together they led their family in love setting an amazing example of God's love and charitable hearts. She is survived by her children Linda Nolan, Charles Brown (Jo Ellen), John Allen Brown (Mona) and Brenda Brown. Grandchildren, Shane Armond (Melissa), Clint Armond (Phyllis), Rhoama Speights (Lesley), Gabrielle Drum, Caleb Brown (Susana), Meredith Schiro, Malana Devall (Eric), John Brown, Billy Brown, Galen Graffia (Brian) and Tana Jewell. Twenty-three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Agustine and Vivian Mobile, son Dale Brown, son in law John Paul Nolan and grandson Donnie Miletello. Pallbearers will be Shane Armond, Clint Armond, Caleb Brown, John Brown, Billy Brown and Brian Graffia. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Brown, John Allen Brown, Dudley Mobile and Curtis Mobile. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Livonia from 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 10:00 am. Entombment in her church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close