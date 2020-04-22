Elsie Mouch Perrero passed away on April 18, 2020, after a lengthy illness, in Baton Rouge surrounded by her son and daughter, Jerry and Mary Jane Perrero. Born on December 3, 1925 in Brusly, Louisiana, she was predeceased on July 25, 1987 by the love of her life, Felix Joseph Perrero. She was also predeceased by her parents, Gladys Flatau Mouch and Louis Mouch, Sr., a sister, Shirley Mouch Acosta, and her husband Bobbie; a brother, Louis "Bootsie" Mouch, Jr., all formerly of Brusly; as well as a sister, Doris Mouch Millet and her husband Raymond, of Baton Rouge. Elsie is survived by her children, Donald Joseph Perrero and his wife Robin, of Shreveport; Jerry Louis Perrero and Mary Jane Perrero, of Baton Rouge; and Diane Perrero Simmons and husband Brian, of McKinney, TX. Elsie was the beloved "MawMaw" of four grandchildren, April Perrero Brancamp and husband Jason, Nicholas Koehler and wife Kasey, Christopher Perrero and wife Courtney, and Kelli Koehler, as well as ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Roy Mouch and his wife Katherine; and John "Sonny" Mouch and his wife, Marie and sister-in-law Mary Mouch. Retired from the Louisiana State Board of Trustees of Colleges and Universities, Elsie enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, around whom her life centered. MawMaw was truly the glue which held her family together. A longtime member of St. Isadore Catholic Church, Elsie was treasured by her family, friends, and co-workers. Special thanks go to Jerry and Mary Jane Perrero, her beloved children, who have cared for their mother unceasingly during her long illness. The family would also like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for the kindness and care they have showed to Elsie and the family during her final days. Due to the Covid-19 Virus Pandemic, a private service Saturday at 11:00 am will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church gravesite in Brusly, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred. Please if possible, prayers said at 11 am Saturday would be appreciated.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.