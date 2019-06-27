Elsie P. Bell departed this life on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA.. She was 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visiting on Saturday, July 29, 2019 Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to Religious Services at 1:00pm. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019