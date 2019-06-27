Elsie P. Bell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie P. Bell.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elsie P. Bell departed this life on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA.. She was 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visiting on Saturday, July 29, 2019 Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to Religious Services at 1:00pm. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.