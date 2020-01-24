Elsie Rowe Flemings, 90, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020 at her residence in Orlando, Florida surrounded by family. She is survived by her eight children, Janice Washington, Michael Fleming, Debra Johnson, Joyce Jefferson, Linda Venable, Elsie Jarrett, Bobbie Washington and Dwayne Fleming. Visitation will be Sat. Jan.25 from 9 AM until services for 11 AM at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention Street. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020