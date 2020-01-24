Elsie Rowe Flemings

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear that Mrs. Elsie has passed. I won't be..."
    - Joycelyn Donnell
Service Information
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-952-9111
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
1743 Convention St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
1743 Convention St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elsie Rowe Flemings, 90, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020 at her residence in Orlando, Florida surrounded by family. She is survived by her eight children, Janice Washington, Michael Fleming, Debra Johnson, Joyce Jefferson, Linda Venable, Elsie Jarrett, Bobbie Washington and Dwayne Fleming. Visitation will be Sat. Jan.25 from 9 AM until services for 11 AM at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention Street. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.