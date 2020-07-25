Elton Charles Dupre, 76, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on July 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Charles was a native of Opelousas and longtime resident of the greater Baton Rouge area. He enjoyed sharing his Cajun heritage through music, cooking and honored South Louisiana traditions. He cherished sharing the same birthday as his only son, August 21, which brought many great memories. His love for both LSU Football and the Cajun culture lead to his 1971 release of the record single, "Hey Fightin' Tigers" in Cajun French. Charlie and the Cajun Tiger Fans' song was often played on Roland Doucet's Rockin Cajun Show on LSU game days – when not played, he gave Roland an ear full. Charles joked that the 2019 LSU Championship season was because not a single game day airing of his song was missed. A member of the Freemasons and a former Ironworker, Charles was strong and stern. He was proud to have contributed to the building of the "new" Mississippi River Bridge, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and the existing OLOL where he beat all odds by making a miraculous recovery after suffering a tragic five-story fall during its construction. This life changing event lead to a new career as a Credit Manager, where he ultimately retired from Capitol Steel Inc. after decades of service. A creature of habit, Charles did not like change. He always looked forward to monthly thin fried catfish lunches with his younger brother. His trust was hard to earn - loyalty and keeping one's word were expected. Those few who could connect with him had a devoted friend. He had a softer side too, seen through an annual side business as Baton Rouge's very own "Santa Claus" for several years. "Pops" as he loved being called, enjoyed spending time at any of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and he would proudly share and boast about them to anyone who would lend him an ear. He never missed their events and was always willing to assist. Charles had nicknames for them all ("MR"; "Toot Toot"; "Lil' Man"; "Shoo Shoo"; and "Po Tot"). He loved Catholic High School sports because of his grandson, self-appointing himself as his sports agent for anyone that would listen to his pitch. He is survived by his son, Christopher Matthew Dupre and spouse Brianne Santangelo Dupre of Geismar; brother, Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Dupre of Prairieville; three grandchildren: Maci Rene Dupre; Bailey Nicole Dupre; and Kylan Matthew Dupre; and two great-grandchildren: Jayden Matthew Dupre and Bryson Mark Navarre; niece, Jeannie Cornelius Hackworth; nephew, Darrell L Cornelius. He was preceded in death by his parents, August Dupre and Julia Marcantel Dupre; sister, Gertie Dupre Cornelius; nieces Rebecca Cornelius Skidmore and Wanda Cornelius Waite. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following GoFundMe page seeding the establishment of a nonprofit foundation to assist families in need of room and board in order to be near loved ones who have extended hospital care stays – The Almost Home Foundation:https://www.gofundme.com/f/charles-dupre-memorial-for-almost-home-foundation.
Donations can also be mailed to the following address: 12371 Old Millstone Drive, Geismar, LA 70734. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. A private graveside service for Mr. Elton Charles Dupre will be held at a future, to be determined date at the Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Opelousas. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.