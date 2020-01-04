Elton Wayne White, born on August 10, 1939, native of Franklinton, La., and resident of Denham Springs, passed away at the age of 80, on January 3, 2020. He proudly served in the US Navy as a flight deck coordinator on the USS Midway. He worked and retired after 32 years as a powerhouse operator with Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed the outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Deborah S. White; his sons Barrett White and wife Elisha White, Corey White and his wife Tracey White; his granddaughters Taylor White, Madelynn White, Brooke White; his grandson Christian White; and great grandsons Taedom Rome, and Kaden White. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Eldon White, and Gladys Breland Gurney; and his son Collin White. Elton will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is helping advance medical science through body donation. In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020