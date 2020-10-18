Elva M. Arceneaux, age 102, passed away at her home in St. Amant, LA on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:07 p.m. She was a native of Ascension Parish, LA. Visiting at Galvez Pentecostal Church, 15267 Joe Sevario Rd, Gonzales, LA on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until service at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor David Hairford. Interment at Lake Cemetery. Survived by her daughter, Shirley Ellis; son, Felix J. Arceneaux Jr. and wife, Barbara; sisters, Verna Mae Andrews and Elaine Nickens; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Felix Arceneaux Sr.; parents, Adam and Dena Laveigne; daughters, Helen Moore, Betty Lambert, and Peggy Arceneaux; and sons-in-law, Curtis Ellis, Bill Moore, and Melton Lambert. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.