Elva M. Arceneaux
Elva M. Arceneaux, age 102, passed away at her home in St. Amant, LA on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:07 p.m. She was a native of Ascension Parish, LA. Visiting at Galvez Pentecostal Church, 15267 Joe Sevario Rd, Gonzales, LA on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until service at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor David Hairford. Interment at Lake Cemetery. Survived by her daughter, Shirley Ellis; son, Felix J. Arceneaux Jr. and wife, Barbara; sisters, Verna Mae Andrews and Elaine Nickens; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Felix Arceneaux Sr.; parents, Adam and Dena Laveigne; daughters, Helen Moore, Betty Lambert, and Peggy Arceneaux; and sons-in-law, Curtis Ellis, Bill Moore, and Melton Lambert. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Galvez Pentecostal Church
OCT
20
Service
01:00 PM
Galvez Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8463
