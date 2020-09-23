1/1
Elva Rodriguez Rester
Elva Rodriguez Rester, a native of White Castle, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 100. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Leon Juel Rester and wife Mary, and Glenn "Scooter" Rester; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Alice Rodriguez; husband, Juel John Rester; and children, Billy Bowie Rester and Carolyn Fritche. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
