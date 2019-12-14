|
Elvia Naranjo passed away on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at the age of 93. Elvia was born in Barranquilla, Colombia where she lived for many, many years before moving to the United States and becoming a resident of Miami, FL, and ultimately Baton Rouge, LA. Elvia was a devout Catholic, and was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. Elvia is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Maria Theresa Colina, her siblings, Juan Colina, Priscilla Lanue, Gladys Andon, and her husband, Alejandro Naranjo. She is survived by her siblings, Edith, Sonya, and Orlando Colina, her daughter and only child, Perla Steele, and her two grandchildren, Lawrence Steele and David Steele Jr. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, 70809. Visitation will begin at 9:30am with a funeral mass to follow beginning at 10:30am. Her family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to her caregiver, Pam Graves, and to the staff at The Carpenter House, St. Joseph Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019