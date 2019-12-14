The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvia Naranjo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvia Naranjo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvia Naranjo Obituary
Elvia Naranjo passed away on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at the age of 93. Elvia was born in Barranquilla, Colombia where she lived for many, many years before moving to the United States and becoming a resident of Miami, FL, and ultimately Baton Rouge, LA. Elvia was a devout Catholic, and was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. Elvia is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Maria Theresa Colina, her siblings, Juan Colina, Priscilla Lanue, Gladys Andon, and her husband, Alejandro Naranjo. She is survived by her siblings, Edith, Sonya, and Orlando Colina, her daughter and only child, Perla Steele, and her two grandchildren, Lawrence Steele and David Steele Jr. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, 70809. Visitation will begin at 9:30am with a funeral mass to follow beginning at 10:30am. Her family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to her caregiver, Pam Graves, and to the staff at The Carpenter House, St. Joseph Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now